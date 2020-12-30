Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) were up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $27.87. Approximately 1,635,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,393,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 388.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 71.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 21.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.