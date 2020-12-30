Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Roth Capital

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s current price.

SLAB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,767. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $128.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.88, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.08 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $36,042.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,557. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,080,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,723. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 41.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,772,000 after buying an additional 92,237 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,200,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 78,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,330,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,189,000 after purchasing an additional 73,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1,349.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 72,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

