Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Roth Capital

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s current price.
SLAB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.
Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,767. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $128.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.88, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14.
In other news, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $36,042.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,557. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,080,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,723. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 41.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,772,000 after buying an additional 92,237 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,200,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 78,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,330,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,189,000 after purchasing an additional 73,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1,349.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 72,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.