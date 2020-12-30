Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.97

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.97 and last traded at $70.50, with a volume of 83 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SI shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $17,059,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $2,439,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,188 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 110,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 226,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 123,944 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 204,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 171,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 25,505 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

