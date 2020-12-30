SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SINA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of SINA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

SINA opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. SINA has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $45.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.16.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. SINA had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $507.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. SINA’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SINA will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SINA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SINA by 49.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of SINA in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SINA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SINA by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

