Single Collateral DAI Hits 24-Hour Volume of $902.00 (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. Single Collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00040828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.05 or 0.00285929 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00026399 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

Single Collateral DAI (SAI) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

