SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Sets New 12-Month High at $162.38

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $162.38 and last traded at $160.51, with a volume of 410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at $54,443,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth $33,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.