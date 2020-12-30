Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Shares Gap Down to $10.75

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.75, but opened at $10.20. Siyata Mobile shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 391 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

