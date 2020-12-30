Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.31

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Several analysts have weighed in on SVKEF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

