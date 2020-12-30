SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. SLM has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $364.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $304,352.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 493.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,240,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,738 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 646,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,697 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 4,780,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,675,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,779,000.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

