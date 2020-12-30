Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.60

Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and traded as low as $25.50. Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 16,586 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £63.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.53.

Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) Company Profile (LON:CNCT)

Connect Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of newspapers and mixed freight in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through Smiths News and Tuffnells segments. The Smiths News segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

