Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Up 6.2%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s stock price shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.78 and last traded at $51.23. 49,910,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 30,169,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.26.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Snap to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.01.

Get Snap alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.85 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average of $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $735,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,521,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,982,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 166,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $4,503,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,500,080 shares of company stock valued at $90,729,361.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 12.9% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 6.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.