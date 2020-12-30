SolarCoin (SLR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $34.00

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $997,978.54 and approximately $34.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.24 or 0.00472976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000202 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,138,890 coins and its circulating supply is 62,046,190 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.