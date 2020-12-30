SOMESING (SSX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.15 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $1.15 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING token can currently be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00025177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00130702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.42 or 0.00583674 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00157502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00304068 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019355 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00050851 BTC.

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 tokens. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers

Buying and Selling SOMESING

SOMESING can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

