Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

SONO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.81.

Get Sonos alerts:

NASDAQ SONO opened at $23.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. Sonos has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.19 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonos will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $599,640.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $638,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,319.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 604,670 shares of company stock worth $12,927,822. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 792,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 203,558 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 1,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 150,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 672,359 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 83,398 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.