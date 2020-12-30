South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in South State were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 99.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 17,567 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of South State by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in South State by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in South State by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 84,973 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in South State during the 2nd quarter worth $552,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. South State presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $786,563.43. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 180,059 shares in the company, valued at $13,185,720.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $365,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,708,503.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,123 shares of company stock worth $3,533,821 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $71.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.62. South State Co. has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $87.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $385.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

