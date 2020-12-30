Southern Arc Minerals Inc. (SA.V) (CVE:SA) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Southern Arc Minerals Inc. (SA.V) (CVE:SA) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.89. 34,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 13,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

The company has a current ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.26 million and a P/E ratio of 296.67.

Southern Arc Minerals Inc. (SA.V) Company Profile (CVE:SA)

Southern Arc Minerals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration for resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

