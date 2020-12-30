Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.45

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.45 and last traded at $65.30, with a volume of 1306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. HSBC downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average of $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 16.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 55,828 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $3,034,810.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,158,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,709,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,093,104 shares of company stock valued at $63,610,764. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 157.9% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 26.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

