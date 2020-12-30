SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND) Shares Up 0%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND)’s share price shot up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.19 and last traded at $36.15. 31,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 13,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.52.

