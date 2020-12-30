SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Trading Down 0%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)’s share price dropped 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.58 and last traded at $30.59. Approximately 304,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 900,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1,906.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 399,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 379,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 182.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after acquiring an additional 252,816 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 210.7% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 175,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 118,749 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 429,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 108,968 shares during the period. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 266,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 93,130 shares during the period.

