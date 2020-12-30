Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf (NYSEARCA:ACIM) Shares Down 0.1%

Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf (NYSEARCA:ACIM)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.67 and last traded at $48.80. 35,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 13,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.84.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.75.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.