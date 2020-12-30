SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Hits New 12-Month High at $141.47

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $141.47 and last traded at $141.47, with a volume of 463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.24.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.99 and a 200-day moving average of $117.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $85,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

