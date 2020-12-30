SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO) Trading Down 0.6%

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $83.96 and last traded at $84.11. Approximately 1,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 9,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.73% of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.