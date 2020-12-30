SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Shares Up 10.8%

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) shot up 10.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.73. 3,869,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 3,007,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SPI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPI Energy stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI)

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

