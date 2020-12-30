Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Sets New 1-Year High at $155.45

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $155.45 and last traded at $155.45, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.45.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.27 and a 200 day moving average of $140.88.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

