Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 92.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,918 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 79,459 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 58,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.64. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $589.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

