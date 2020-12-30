Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 88,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 98,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 98,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 606.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 15,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Logistics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ ULH opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $550.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.13.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $364.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.60 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 1,471,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $28,621,083.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,831,215 shares in the company, valued at $249,567,131.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

