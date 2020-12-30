Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $259,000 Stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 227.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,883 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Organogenesis worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Organogenesis by 74.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Organogenesis by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Organogenesis by 10.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ORGO shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

In related news, Director Wayne D. Mackie purchased 38,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $203,614.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Wayne D. Mackie bought 42,726 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $138,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 161,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,192.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 138,492 shares of company stock valued at $590,220 over the last ninety days. 70.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORGO opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $770.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. The firm had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

