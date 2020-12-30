Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in News were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in News in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of News by 16.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 137.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of News stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. News Co. has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $18.73.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter.

In other News news, CEO Robert J. Thomson sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,257,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.