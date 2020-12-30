Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cameco by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in Cameco by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,290,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,338,000 after purchasing an additional 811,670 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Cameco by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 457,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of CCJ opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,350,000.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0609 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

