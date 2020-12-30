Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 26.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 275,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 57,415 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the third quarter valued at about $444,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Transcat by 86.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 315,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 146,296 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Transcat by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 547,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 47,840 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRNS opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $253.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $284,094.16. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $71,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,743.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,031 shares of company stock valued at $522,047 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Transcat Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

