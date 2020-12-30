Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Pegasystems by 42.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 17.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Pegasystems by 111.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEGA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.14.

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $80,558.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,483.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $122,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,640 shares of company stock worth $2,309,802. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $130.65 on Wednesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $140.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -137.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.42.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $225.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.60%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.