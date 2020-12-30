(SREN) (VTX:SREN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

(SREN) (VTX:SREN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 89.70.

Several research firms have commented on SREN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 81 target price on shares of (SREN) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays set a CHF 91 price target on shares of (SREN) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 100 price target on shares of (SREN) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 100 price objective on (SREN) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 93 target price on shares of (SREN) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

(SREN) has a twelve month low of CHF 81.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

