Stably USD Hits One Day Volume of $220,254.00 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Stably USD has a total market cap of $520,288.63 and approximately $220,254.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stably USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00040142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.00292843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00026301 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,482,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,906 tokens. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io

Stably USD Token Trading

Stably USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

