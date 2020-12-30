Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 509.90 ($6.66).

STAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 589 ($7.70) target price on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of STAN traded up GBX 3.96 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 472.96 ($6.18). 2,738,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,027,151. Standard Chartered PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 459.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 412.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

