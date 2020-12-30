State Street Corp Buys 23,878 Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 26,031 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STSA opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.11, a quick ratio of 15.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $80.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.69). Analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on STSA. ValuEngine cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.