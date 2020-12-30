State Street Corp Decreases Stock Position in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.84% of Bank7 worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the second quarter worth $200,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 8.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 232,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 237.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61. Bank7 Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $129.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.18.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank7 Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSVN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bank7 from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank7 from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

