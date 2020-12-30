State Street Corp Increases Stake in SWK Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SWKH)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SWK Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SWKH) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in SWK were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SWK by 905.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SWK in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in SWK in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SWK by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWKH opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $185.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81. SWK Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWKH. Maxim Group began coverage on SWK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

