State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) by 22.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Akerna were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Akerna by 6,033.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Akerna by 100.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Akerna during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akerna during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Akerna by 2,501.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Akerna from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ KERN opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.13. Akerna Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $11.49.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Akerna had a negative net margin of 146.13% and a negative return on equity of 57.89%. The company had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

