State Street Corp Purchases 63,400 Shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.07% of SeaChange International worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SeaChange International by 96.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SeaChange International by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,829 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in SeaChange International by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $39.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.45.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 19.65%. Analysts anticipate that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of SeaChange International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

SeaChange International Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.