State Street Corp Reduces Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nord/LB upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.10.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.41. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 7.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.