Stellar Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. Stellar has a market cap of $2.92 billion and $651.41 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00025739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00133669 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00187805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.68 or 0.00581581 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00313879 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020597 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,574 coins and its circulating supply is 21,905,716,179 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.