Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.91

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.91 and traded as high as $20.16. Sterling Construction shares last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 315,038 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $521.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $383.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.60 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 8.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 19.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 6.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 21.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 175.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 74,350 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.

