Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 21,981 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 170% compared to the typical volume of 8,141 call options.

CPRI traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.17. 13,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,134,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average is $22.79. Capri has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $44.08.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Capri from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Capri from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Capri from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Capri currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 38,182 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,400,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,050,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 1,047.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 301,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 274,922 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

