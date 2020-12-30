Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NYSE:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:HEPA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,356 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 440% compared to the average daily volume of 436 call options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HEPA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE HEPA traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 251,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,728. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18).

In related news, CEO Robert T. Foster purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Also, Director Peter Wijngaard purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,910.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:HEPA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

