Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of O’Reilly Automotive Call Options (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 595 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 663% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $452.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $487.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $451.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total transaction of $997,542.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,969 shares in the company, valued at $9,485,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,300 shares of company stock worth $10,099,210. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

