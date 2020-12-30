StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. 140166 raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 946.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,770,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,712,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,919,000 after buying an additional 1,036,430 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 2,675.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,904,000 after buying an additional 718,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in StoneCo by 48.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,929,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,804,000 after buying an additional 630,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.03 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day moving average is $55.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $87.23.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $173.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.92 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

