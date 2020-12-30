StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) Trading 0.5% Higher

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.04 and last traded at C$3.99. Approximately 23,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 153,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.97.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SVI shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.25.

Get StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.41. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.50.

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 50 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.