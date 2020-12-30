Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of STRM stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 million, a P/E ratio of -161.00 and a beta of 0.64.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.
