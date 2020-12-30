Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of STRM stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 million, a P/E ratio of -161.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter worth about $677,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.