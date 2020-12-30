Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.55

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as €81.55 ($95.94) and last traded at €80.65 ($94.88), with a volume of 34482 shares. The stock had previously closed at €79.80 ($93.88).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAX shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €76.93 ($90.50).

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €76.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €66.62.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

