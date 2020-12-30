Strong (STRONG) Market Cap Tops $77.70 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Strong token can now be purchased for approximately $23.72 or 0.00084871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $77.70 million and approximately $30,454.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Strong has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00026407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00134904 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00188865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.01 or 0.00590426 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00313995 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00053020 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,275,831 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

Buying and Selling Strong

